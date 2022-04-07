A man who allegedly committed an armed robbery at a bank in Fontana was shot to death by police on Thursday, April 7, authorities said.
The alleged robbery took place at about 1:28 p.m. at Bank of America on Summit Avenue in the northwestern area of the city.
Fontana Police Department officers responded to the scene and the robber left the bank and ran into a nearby Wendy's restaurant.
Then when the suspect came out of the restaurant, police confronted him and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The alleged robber was declared deceased at the scene, and a weapon was found nearby, according to police.
There were no other reports of injuries.
