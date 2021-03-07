A man who was suspected in several vehicle burglaries in Fontana has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Since September of last year, the suspect has been seen on numerous Ring camera systems burglarizing vehicles, police said in a Facebook post on March 7.
After a long investigation, the P.D.'s Rapid Response Team identified and located the suspect, Jailen Parks.
On Feb. 20, Parks was arrested and booked on numerous charges of burglary, forgery and vehicle theft.
