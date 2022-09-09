A man who allegedly exposed himself to victims while sitting in his vehicle has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The case began when detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Noah Joseph Webster, 21, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On Sept. 9, a search warrant was served at Webster’s residence in the Rosena Ranch area of San Bernardino to gather evidence. Webster was in custody in connection with an unrelated incident. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Webster had multiple videos of himself sitting in his vehicle in public parking lots. While in his vehicle, Webster would wait for unsuspecting victims to park next to his vehicle. While the victims exited their vehicle, Webster would allegedly expose himself and masturbate so the victim would see him.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify any victims. The following is a list of Webster’s previous social media screen names:
Twitter: jn4206969
Twitter: cumlust
Twitter: gotbannedlol69
SnapChat: yolowasup1234
Anyone who may have had contact with Webster is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: FONTANAPDICAC@FONTANA.ORG
Detectives filed additional charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and booked the suspect at West Valley Detention Center.
