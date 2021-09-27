A man who allegedly fired shots at three persons, including a Post Office worker, was arrested in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No injuries were reported at the time of the incident, said Officer Daniel Romero.
On Sept. 25 at about 2:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Red Pepper Place and Sea Salt Avenue after receiving a report of a man with a gun.
While en route to the location, multiple callers stated that shots were fired and the suspect was shooting at a vehicle leaving.
The suspect, identified as Michael Cunningham, 57, allegedly fired several rounds at the victim, a family member, and toward a Post Office worker who was driving by, Romero said.
Officers set up a perimeter around Cunningham's house. Officers made announcements, and Cunningham came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.
Officers on the scene recovered the firearm and spent shell case.
Cunningham was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.