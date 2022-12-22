A suspect who allegedly had a shotgun was arrested after his vehicle hit some parked cars in Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a traffic collision involving a truck that damaged a few cars and a homeowners’ property in the 7500 block of Juniper Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle was allegedly trying to hide a shotgun in the bushes, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver was arrested and taken to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center for a medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(1) comment
Bad crash
