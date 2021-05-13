A man who allegedly identified himself as an investigator was arrested on identity theft charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) officers were flagged down in reference to a suspicious subject identifying himself as an investigator and obtaining personal information from homeowners, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 13.
The subject was identified through departmental resources using the ring camera video.
The suspect, Brian Hutchins, 47, was found to be on parole and had a residence in Fontana, police said.
Hutchins was detained at his residence and evidence showing multiple victims from Fontana and Los Angeles County were located. Hutchins was booked on identity theft as well as a parole hold, police said.
Persons who had contact with Hutchins asking for personal information are urged to email ggooselaw@fontana.org.
