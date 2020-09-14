During a press conference in Fontana on Sept. 14, sisters Kimberly Jones, Melisa Jones, and Theresa Mercandale spoke about the arrest of a suspect in the 1980 murder of their sister, Michelle Jones, in Fontana. At left is Fontana Police Detective Katie Clark, who collected DNA evidence which revealed Leonard Nash, 66, to be the suspect in the cold case. (Herald News photo by Russell Ingold)