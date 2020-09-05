A man who allegedly shot at Fontana Police Department officers was arrested after a vehicle pursuit and an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
No officers were injured in this incident.
The San Bernardino Police dispatch center received a call of a shooting in the area of a gasoline station located at 605 N. H Street in San Bernardino at 2:48 p.m., police said in a news release.
Officers arrived within a minute and learned that officers from the Fontana Police Department were conducting an investigation when the suspect allegedly began firing at them. An officer-involved shooting occurred at that time, but the suspect was able to flee the area in his vehicle.
Fontana Police officers pursued the suspect and observed him throw a loaded firearm from the vehicle, police said. A vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspect was eventually arrested at an apartment complex in Highland.
The handgun allegedly used by the suspect, Ismael Saldivar, 27, was found in a nearby field.
The suspect was injured and treated at an area hospital, but is expected to survive.
No additional information was available for release at this time, the San Bernardino P.D. said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant_Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
