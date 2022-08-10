A man who allegedly tried to rob a bank customer was arrested on Aug. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The victim was depositing a large amount of cash at the ATM at the Bank of America at 8023 Citrus Avenue at 7:01 p.m. The suspect approached the victim and attempted to forcefully take his money, police said.
However, the victim and a witness restrained the suspect until officers arrived.
The suspect was arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center without further incident. He was identified as Dominick Alexander, 26.
