A 27-year-old man who had recently been arrested by the Fontana Police Department died after being found unconscious at West Valley Detention Center two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 24, deputies at the jail facility discovered inmate Stephan Hernandez, a resident of Hesperia, unconscious in his cell.
Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR on Hernandez and he was transported to Kaiser Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
On Oct. 22, Hernandez had been arrested by the Fontana P.D. He was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held on a charge of resisting a peace officer.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
