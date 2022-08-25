An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in Upland. Wolfe refused to leave the residence and was arrested for disobeying a court order. Wolfe was transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked.
However, prior to being released with a citation and date to appear in court, Wolfe suffered an unknown medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies and jail medical staff responded and began CPR. Fire and AMR personnel responded and ultimately pronounced Wolfe deceased.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Crosswhite, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
