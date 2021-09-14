A San Bernardino man who robbed more than two dozen businesses in several cities, including Fontana, was sentenced to six years in federal prison, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice on Sept. 13.
David Sanchez, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi. Sanchez pleaded guilty on June 21 to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery.
Sanchez robbed 28 fast food restaurants and retail stores in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties during a five-month period from November of 2020 to April of this year, the Department of Justice said.
In each robbery, he brandished what appeared to be a firearm — but was in fact a BB gun — and demanded money from the cash registers. The robberies netted a total of at least $3,853.
Sanchez admitted in his plea agreement to robbing stores and food shops in Lynwood, Long Beach, South Gate, San Bernardino, Palmdale, Compton, Whittier, Fontana and Bellflower. The robberies targeted Walgreens, Circle K, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Subway, El Rey Supermarket, Lynwood Farmer’s Market, Family Dollar Store, Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Dollar Tree outlets.
“This is a crime that leaves lasting stress and trauma that victims remember for their entire lives,” the government wrote in its sentencing memorandum. “Each victim is forced to return work at these locations and deal with customers, never knowing if they will again be robbed or threatened with a dangerous weapon.”
