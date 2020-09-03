A man who served heroically during World War II was honored posthumously in a ceremony on Sept. 3.
During a Zoom event, Rep. Pete Aguilar presented Donald Pruyn of Fontana with 11 medals and commendations earned by his father, Corporal Murry Pruyn, during his service in the war.
The medals included the Bronze Star Medal, awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Murry Pruyn entered the U.S. Army on March 22, 1943. He was assigned to Alpha Company, 58th Armored Infantry Battalion, 8th Armored Division based out of Fort Polk, LA. He served as a half-track driver and held the rank of Corporal Technician Fifth Grade (T/5) at the time of his discharge.
Pruyn departed from the United States to the European Theater on Nov. 7, 1944. During World War II, he traveled through England, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Austria. Mr. Pruyn participated in battles and/or campaigns in the Ardennes, the Rhineland, and Central Europe. He briefly drove a 2 ½ ton truck carrying supplies and equipment to prepare for the crossing of the Rhine River. He was discharged from the Army on Feb. 3, 1946.
He moved back to California after his military service and graduated from Los Angeles Chiropractic College. Pruyn died on April 21, 1962 in Long Beach, California at the age of 45.
