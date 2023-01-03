A 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to commit an armed robbery in Fontana was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 2 at about 11:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 8933 Sierra Avenue after receiving a report of a robbery in progress.
Officers arrived and learned the suspect tried to steal the victim’s vehicle by threatening him with a gun. However, the suspect fled before the officers reached the location.
Officers checked the area and located the suspect down the street and detained him without incident, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The suspect was found with a BB gun in his waistband, police said. The victim positively identified the suspect, who was transported and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
