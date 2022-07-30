A man who allegedly was involved in downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet tried to hide his actions by using innocent people’s computers, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 28, a search warrant was served at the residence of Osmar Duran, a 60-year-old Corona resident, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“Duran had expertise working with computers. He would set up networks for small businesses in such a way that allowed him to remotely access the computer network of the businesses without their knowledge,” the P.D. said on Facebook.
The suspect would then connect to those networks to allegedly download and distribute child sexual abuse material, police said.
“Duran did this in an attempt to avoid being caught by law enforcement,” police said. “Detectives are contacting the businesses that were compromised by Duran's actions.”
During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and located evidence pertaining to the case. Duran was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: FONTANAPDICAC@FONTANA.ORG #ICAC
