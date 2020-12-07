A man who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after the car collided into three other vehicles following a police pursuit, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 6 at about 8:30 p.m., Fontana officers located a stolen Mazda CX7. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver immediately fled from the officers and the pursuit began, said Fontana Officer Kevin Anderson.
From the Cedar Avenue/Interstate 10 Freeway interchange, the suspect traveled on the I-10 before exiting on the Sierra Avenue on-ramp in Fontana.
However, the driver was unable to negotiate a left-hand turn and so the Mazda went out of control and smashed into the other vehicles. After the Mazda came to a stop, the suspect fled on foot from the collision, but he was apprehended a short time later and was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect, Phenix Silva, 20, was arrested on charges of evading police and possession of a stolen vehicle, Anderson said.
