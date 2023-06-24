Fontana School Police Department officers arrested a man who allegedly was trying to lure an underage student into his vehicle in Fontana.
It was reported to School Police Dispatch that a man was driving near the District Office Complex on June 23 and was attempting to contact the student, the FUSD School Police said in a Facebook post.
Officers arrived but the suspect had already fled the area.
However, the victim provided the officers the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, and he was located a short time later by officers at his residence in the City of San Bernardino.
The suspect, who was 53 years old, was positively identified by the victim and he was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on child annoyance charges.
"This is an outstanding example of 'If you see something, say something," the Facebook post said.
