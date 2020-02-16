A man who was armed with a knife was shot to death by an officer in Rialto on Feb. 14, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 11:28 p.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received a call from a female reporting her brother was creating a disturbance and was believed to be armed with a weapon. While on the phone with dispatchers, the female stated the suspect was now at her bedroom door.
Officers responded to the residence in the 100 block of E. Home Street and were approaching the front door when the suspect exited the front of the home. The suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
The suspect charged an officer, who shot the suspect, police said.
Lifesaving measures were initiated at the scene and the suspect was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
He was later identified as Christopher Gutierrez, a 44-year-old Rialto resident.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The Rialto Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation. The officer’s name will not be released at this time, until interviews have been completed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.