A man who was arrested by the Fontana Police Department nearly three years ago has been convicted and sentenced to 35 years in state prison.
On June 17, 2020, the Fontana P.D.’s Investigations Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Jesse Joshua Aceves leaving his Beaumont residence.
Aceves was charged with numerous counts of child molestation, which had been occurring for the previous 17 years. Three victims were identified in the case, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Last month, Aceves was convicted of his crimes.
“Thank you to the hard work of the detectives and the District Attorney’s Office for seeing this case through,” the Facebook post said.
