A 31-year-old man who was being detained by officers started a small fire inside the police vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 20 at about 11:25 p.m., officers received a call of an intoxicated subject at a gasoline station in the 10000 block of Sierra Avenue.
An officer saw the subject stumbling in the roadway while walking toward a nearby bank. The subject was detained and seated in the back of a patrol unit, said Fontana P.D. Officer Daniel Romero.
While in the back of the unit, the man produced a butane lighter concealed on his person and burned a small hole in the rear seat, Romero said. Officers saw the smoke and quickly removed the man from the vehicle. The Fire Department responded to the scene.
The subject attempted to flee on foot but was immediately detained. He was taken to Kaiser Hospital for a jail check and later booked at West Valley Detention Center, Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.