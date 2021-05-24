A man who was causing a disturbance at a park in the unincorporated area of Rialto, north of Fontana, was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a deputy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 22 at about 9:21 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a report of an intoxicated subject threatening people during youth soccer games at Paakuma' Park at 17875 Sycamore Creek Loop Parkway.
The deputies found the suspect laying on the ground and noticed he was intoxicated and asked him to leave.
The suspect refused, became irate, threatened to kill the deputy, and became aggressive, resulting in a use of force, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspect, identified as William Shatto, a 51-year-old transient, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of pre-existing injuries, the Sheriff's Department said. After receiving medical clearance, Shatto was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of use of violence and threat of violence toward an executive officer.
Following the incident, deputies learned Shatto was on Post Release Community Supervision as a result of California Assembly Bill 109, for an unlisted offense. As part of then-Gov. Jerry Brown’s Realignment Plan, or Assembly Bill 109, to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring the state to lower its prison population by 30,000, offenders with non-violent, non-sexual, and non-serious convictions serve reduced sentences in county jails and are placed on local supervision through county probation.
