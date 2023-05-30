A man driving a stolen car was arrested after a pursuit on May 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began when officers in Fontana discovered a stolen 2015 Mercedes Benz in the area of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard. The car had been taken in a carjacking in Pomona, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver of the stolen vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit.
"During the chase, the vehicle blacked out and entered the eastbound Interstate 10 Freeway. The police vehicles then went into tracking mode while the Fontana police helicopter Eagle-1 monitored the pursuit," Romero said.
Eventually, the suspect exited the Route 210 Freeway in Redlands, where he fled on foot.
Thanks to Eagle-1's guidance, officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect, Patrell Seals, 21, who was found to be a parolee at large.
Seals was then transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking.
