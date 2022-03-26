A man who was on parole was arrested on charges of possession of a concealed dagger and ammunition in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 23 at about 10:50 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 19400 block of Kiningham Drive. The reporting party told dispatch the suspect broke into a vehicle and stole items.
Deputies arrived and contacted Justin Dalton, 32, who matched the description of the suspect. Dalton was allegedly in possession of ammunition and two concealed knives with eight-inch blades. A records check showed he was currently on parole and probation in Riverside County.
Deputies were not able to substantiate the initial reported burglary. However, Dalton was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center for several felonies.
