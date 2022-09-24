A man who had been arrested previously on child pornography charges was arrested once again, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force assisted the San Bernardino County Probation Department with a probation check of Garrett Hackman’s residence in Upland due to a prior arrest on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.
During the probation check, detectives discovered Hackman, who is 23, had allegedly been posing as a 16-year-old on social media in an effort to solicit child sexual abuse material from other users.
Additionally, Hackman had allegedly sent numerous indecent images to users on social media.
A search of Hackman’s electronic device revealed he was allegedly in possession of a significant amount of child sexual abuse material.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying any potential victims. Police would like information from any persons who were solicited by or had contact with Hackman on any of the following social media platforms and usernames:
KIK: Josemacabo
Josejoseu4me
Instagram: softhappy35
Johnny_boy579
Discord: boyoboyoboy45’s
Persons can contact ICAC at:
Hackman was initially arrested on a probation violation and was later booked at West Valley Detention Center for possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with a prior conviction.
