A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on Valley Boulevard, west of Cherry Avenue in the southwestern area of Fontana. The pedestrian, later identified as David Blakley, 37, was difficult to see in the road and the deputy contacted him to keep him from getting hit by passing vehicles.
Upon contact, Blakley was uncooperative with the deputy, reached into his waistband as if he was grabbing a weapon, and fled, the Sheriff’s Department said. The deputy chased after him and, after a short foot pursuit, Blakley surrendered.
Through investigation, deputies learned Blakely was bothering customers at a nearby gas station, was required to register as a sex offender by law, and was currently on parole for indecent exposure. A weapon was never found, and it is not known why Blakely reached into his waistband.
Blakely was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
