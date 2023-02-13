A man who was wanted on a murder charge in San Bernardino was arrested by officers after a pursuit in Fontana on Feb. 12, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 2:15 a.m., Fontana officers attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet HHR for vehicle code violations in the area of Athol Street and Pinyon Avenue. The driver (later identified as parolee Epifanio Aguilera, 44) took off, and a pursuit was initiated.
During the pursuit, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told the Fontana P.D. that the HHR was taken in a carjacking from the county unincorporated area.
Police chased the HHR as it did several laps around the central area of Fontana, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Then officers deployed a spike strip on Athol east of Fontana Avenue, which was effective. Aguilera eventually stopped in the area of Pine and Elwood avenues. He started and stopped his vehicle a couple of times but finally got out.
When he tried to re-enter the vehicle, K9 Loki was deployed and was also effective, Romero said.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies responded to the termination point and conducted their investigation. Aguilera was transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center.
San Bernardino P.D. detectives later notified the Fontana P.D. that Aguilera was also wanted for a murder in their city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.