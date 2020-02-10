A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly viciously beating a special needs victim, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 3 at about 6:20 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to the 15000 block of Ceres Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana for a reported assault.
When deputies arrived, they located a male victim with special needs who was covered in blood and suffering from severe injuries. Deputies requested medical aid for the victim and secured the crime scene.
As deputies investigated the assault, they identified Martin Huddleston, a resident of San Bernardino, as the suspect.
Huddleston allegedly had beaten the victim with a metal pipe as the victim lay on the ground screaming for help
Deputies were able to locate video through a Ring camera at the location, which captured images of the assault.
Huddleston fled prior to deputies’ arrival and an arrest warrant for the attempted murder was issued for him.
On Feb. 5 at about 9 a.m., officers from the Fontana Police Department located Huddleston. They arrested Huddleston and transported him to West Valley Detention Center. The suspect was booked on the warrant and was being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
