A man, woman, and female juvenile led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, and one of the suspects fired at the officers, but all three of them were apprehended at the end of the very dangerous incident on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No officers, police vehicles, or civilians were struck by the gunfire, police said.
The incident began at about 12:15 p.m., when officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Sierra Ave and Merrill Avenue in the central area of Fontana. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle immediately fled and a pursuit ensued.
The vehicle drove behind a restaurant, where the driver, Keith Hendrickson, 23, allegedly rammed a police vehicle head on and continued to flee. The vehicle continued south on Sierra Avenue, when officers observed one of the passengers brandish a handgun out of the window, police said.
During the pursuit, a passenger fired several rounds, in multiple volleys, at the pursuing officers.
The vehicle went into Rialto, where it made a northbound turn onto Cactus Avenue from Valley Boulevard, where it lost control and collided with a power box. The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk, and the driver tried fleeing again. Officers rammed the stolen vehicle to end the dangerous pursuit.
Two suspects, Hendrickson and a female juvenile, fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers.
The rear passenger, Krystle Camarena, 36, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
On the ground, next to the vehicle, was an unserialized 9mm handgun, along with an extended magazine and several 9mm rounds.
Hendrickson was found to have a felony warrant for assault on another police officer as well as a bank robbery warrant out of Virginia.
All three suspects were booked on multiple felony charges, including illegal weapons possession and attempted murder on a police officer.
