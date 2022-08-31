A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a 2014 Chrysler 300 at the intersection of Del Rosa Avenue and Baseline Street.
After a records check of the vehicle showed it was reported stolen out of Fontana, deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop of the Chrysler at 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue and took the driver, Carlos Carachuri, 29, and passenger, Victoria Cervantez, 28, into custody without incident.
During a search of the vehicle, a loaded unserialized 9mm handgun, or "ghost gun,” was located along with three catalytic converters, a Sawzall with extra blades, and tools commonly used for catalytic converter theft.
Both Carachuri and Cervantez are convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Cervantes had an active felony warrant for her arrest.
Carachuri was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying an unregistered firearm. Cervantes was arrested for her outstanding warrant. Both suspects were booked into Central Detention Center.
