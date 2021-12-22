The winter break has now arrived, but before Fontana Unified School District employees left on vacation last week, they made sure that a couple of very important persons made their annual appearance at the district office: Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The 24th annual Fontana Santas program took place on Dec. 18, bringing joy to hundreds of elementary school students.
Family members waved to Santa as they drove through the parking lot and received toys, supplies for a holiday dinner, and stuffed stockings. Middle- and high-school families obtained gifts earlier in the week as part of the program.
The event marked the culmination of the district’s yearly toy drive, in which FUSD employees, students, families and community organizations come together to gather donations and support families in need during the holiday season.
The tradition began 24 years ago when Fontana School Police Officer Cindy Evaro and district employee Lydia Wibert learned a Fontana boy ran away from home after Christmas because he did not receive any presents. Evaro, Wibert and Fontana School Police collected toys and donations from local organizations and delivered them to students during the holidays.
“For the School Police, this program is so close to our hearts because it was one of our officers who started this whole process,” said Beulah Plata, a district safety officer who was organizing the event.
Wibert said it is wonderful that the program has carried on even though Evaro has since passed away.
“She is now watching over us at heaven’s gate,” Wibert said. “I know that she is smiling down and blessing us with all these wonderful people and donations that help the children in our community.”
In addition to the School Police, Fontana Santas is hosted in partnership with the Fontana Teachers Association, United Steelworkers Local 8599, the Fontana Foundation of Hope, Fontana School Police Officers Association and the Fontana Management Association.
This year’s array of community partners also included Inland SoCal United Way, which donated $100 grocery store gift cards; Empowering Success Now, which provided the fixings for a holiday dinner; Coats for Kids, which brought new winter coats for children of all ages; Blue Shield of California, which donated $3,000 toward the purchase of toys and gift cards for students; as well as American Legion Post 772, Santa Claus Inc., the Fontana Kiwanis Club, Fontana SkyHawks Youth Athletics, Crafts Unlimited and MasterBrand Cabinets, all of which donated toys and gifts.
Plata said donations are welcome throughout each year. Any persons wanting to donate, or who are in need of assistance at the district’s clothes closet, can call her at the district office at (909) 357-5000, ext. 29570.
Additional assistance is available by calling Cathy Ritchie of Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (S.O.A.R.) at (909) 559-2024.
