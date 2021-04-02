Many Christian churches in Fontana, both large and small, will be celebrating Easter this Sunday, April 4 while adhering to state health mandates.
San Bernardino County is still in the Red Tier, meaning that indoor services can be held at 25 percent capacity as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
The county is hoping to move into the Orange Tier soon, which would allow for 50 percent capacity at places of worship.
At the huge Water of Life Community Church, a sunrise service will be held at 5:30 a.m. and will be followed by Easter services at 7:30, 9:30, and 11:30 a.m. Water of Life will also offer an additional service on Saturday, April 3 at 5 p.m.
West Side Baptist Church, an example of a small worship center in Fontana, will hold its Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
During the past year, numerous churches have adapted to regulations imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic by providing outdoor services and also by livestreaming on social media.
Because new COVID-19 infections have decreased considerably in recent months, in-person church attendance has risen at some locations.
