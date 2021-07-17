Families in California and across the country have begun receiving their enhanced Child Tax Credit payments from the federal government.
California households are getting up to $300 a month per child starting in July and continuing through the remainder of the year.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 7.8 million California children will benefit from this historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit. It is estimated that the Child Tax Credit will cut child poverty in half.
The expanded Child Tax Credit was a part of the American Rescue Plan, which provides major tax relief for nearly all working families with children in California.
“Today is a historic day for working families in California and across the country. Expanded Child Tax Credit payments will be hitting bank accounts of millions of working families, delivering one of the most significant reductions in child poverty in our nation’s history,” said U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA). “President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is delivering real results that will help lift half a million California children out of poverty. I remain committed to ensuring our nation’s families are supported as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
California received more than $1.44 billion in flexible funding to help more low-income working families access high-quality care, increase compensation for early childhood workers, and help parents to work. California also received more than $2.3 billion to help child care providers reopen or stay open, provide safe and healthy learning environments, keep workers on payroll, and provide mental health supports for educators and children.
