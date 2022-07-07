A relatively small percentage of Fontana’s registered voters participated in the primary election last month, but that percentage will most certainly go up in the November election.
That’s because votes will be cast for three members of the Fontana City Council as well as three members of the Fontana School Board, along with candidates for other elected positions in San Bernardino County and the state.
Candidate filing for all offices will begin on Monday, July 18, and the candidate filing deadline will be Friday, Aug. 12.
On the City Council, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Phillip Cothran, and John Roberts will be up for reelection.
Also on the ballot will be City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks. In addition, Germaine McClellan Key is expected to seek a full term as city clerk after being appointed to the position in March following the retirement of Toni Lewis.
On the School Board (which is transitioning to trustee-area elections for the first time), the current terms of Adam Perez, Mary Sandoval, and Mars Serna will be expiring in the fall.
----- IN OTHER races for some Fontana voters on the ballot (which have different boundaries this year because of redistricting):
• The 2nd District seat on the county’s Board of Supervisors will be contested by Jesse Armendarez (a former member of the Fontana City Council) and Luis Cetina (a director for the Cucamonga Valley Water District). During the primary, five candidates ran for this seat, and Cetina was the leading vote-getter with 33.01 percent, while Armendarez had 30.51 percent, according to the final certified results announced by the Registrar of Voters Office.
• In the 35th Congressional District, incumbent Norma J. Torres (a Democrat) will face Republican challenger Mike Cargile.
• In the 33rd Congressional District, incumbent Pete Aguilar (a Democrat) will be opposed by John Mark Porter, a Republican.
• The State Assembly 45th District race will feature Democrat James C. Ramos (who won the primary) and Republican Joseph (Joe) W. Martinez.
• In the State Assembly 50th District, Eloise Gomez Reyes (a Democrat) will be challenged by Sheela Stark (a Republican).
For more information about the election, visit sbcountyelections.com.
