Many Fontana residents are puzzled and irritated because their city is still enforcing a nighttime curfew.
Several cities in Southern California instituted curfews this week in response to concerns about possible violence related to protests. But Fontana, which started its curfew on the night of May 31, is one of the few cities still keeping the policy going.
"What is the reason for still enacting a curfew?" asked Luz Razo, a resident who was commenting on the City of Fontana's Facebook page. "As residents of the city, we deserve an explanation for this. The protests are not a reason for curfew still being in effect. Several cities and even L.A. County have rescinded their curfews, mainly because legal action was going to be taken by the ACLU. Is this what the city of Fontana wants?"
The Fontana curfew is scheduled to take place every night from 10 p.m. to sunrise. Mayor Acquanetta Warren said the curfew would continue through the rest of this weekend (June 6-7).
Julie Nelson commented on Facebook: "I'm confused with this whole curfew everyday thing. I understand why it was put in place when it was due to the organized protests and concerns regarding possible looting afterwards. Which btw our protest was incredibly peaceful. But on days that there are no protests planned, I don't know why there are curfews in place. It just doesn't make sense to me. Is there something else going on that the residents are unaware of?"
No major crime outbreaks have been reported in the city since the curfew policy began.
Chris Schilling told city leaders on Facebook: "Must reconsider. NONE of your constituents see this as necessary."
Melissa Onsurez added: "It's all about control and power trips. There's no need for a curfew in Fontana."
During the past week, on days when the curfew starting time was 6 p.m., some businesses closed early and residents could not go shopping for needed items at night.
"Enough punishing peaceful people. Nothing is happening here. Return our liberties now, please," said Dale Hoppert on Facebook.
