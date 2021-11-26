It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fontana as the city is inviting everyone to join in the holiday cheer at numerous family-fun festive events.
From the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festival of Winter to Kids’ Paint Nights, Fontana is sure to keep spirits bright throughout the month of December.
Here is the event schedule:
----- Thursday, Dec. 2 - Tree Lighting Ceremony
The season kicks off with this joy-filled event in front of Fontana City Hall (8353 Sierra Avenue) from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening’s festivities include holiday performers, refreshments, guest speakers and the official lighting of the large tree. Attendees will also get a visit from our jolly friend from the North Pole.
----- Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 - Pictures with Santa at three neighborhood centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, so bring a camera and get ready to take photos. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information, call (909) 854-5100 or visit Recreation.Fontana.org.
Residents can take photos on both days from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center (15556 Summit Avenue) and the Don Day Center (14501 Live Oak Avenue).
Photos are also available on Dec. 4 only at the Heritage Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway).
----- Saturday, Dec. 4 - Underwater pictures with Santa
Residents who are looking for a non-traditional, one-of-a-kind photo with Santa can visit the Fontana Aquatics Center (15610 Summit Avenue) from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants can throw on their best holiday swimsuit and take a dive underwater with Scuba Santa for a memorable photo. For prices and more information, call (909) 854-5111.
----- Saturday, Dec. 11 - Fontana Christmas Parade (new route)
Sierra Avenue will come alive at 10 a.m. with the annual Christmas Parade hosted by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
This year, the parade will travel a new route. It will follow tradition and begin on the corner of Arrow Boulevard and Sierra Avenue as always. The parade will then travel south down Sierra until it reaches Orange Way, where it will turn and travel east to Mango Avenue and then north on Mango, returning to Arrow.
This family-friendly occasion showcases holiday-themed floats, music, Santa Claus and well-known local figures. For more information, call the Exchange Club at (909) 350-0301.
----- Saturday, Dec. 11 - Festival of Winter “Fontanaland”
Following the Christmas Parade, the City of Fontana will be hosting the Festival of Winter, which will have a theme of “Fontanaland” at Miller Park (17004 Arrow Boulevard) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With something for all ages to enjoy, this vibrant community event features festive arts and crafts activities, Christmas Candyland-themed attractions, carnival rides, sledding, snow play, live entertainment on two stages, and other food and novelty vendors. Admission is free.
----- IN ADDITION, the Art Depot Gallery (16822 Spring Street) will offer several merry art activities in December.
• Saturday, Dec. 4 - Make and Create Workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can create a winter-themed craft. This is open to all ages, and admission is $7.
• Friday, Dec. 10 - Fontana Unified School District High School Art Show will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free admission.
• Friday, Dec. 17 - Jingle Bell Rock Kids’ Paint Night will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants ages 5-12 will create a canvas painting, hear an exciting story, and enjoy a themed art activity for $7 per person. Virtual and in-person options available.
• Saturday, Dec. 18 - Little Tykes Paint Night will be held from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. for $7 per person.
Pre-registration is required for any of the paid events. Persons can reserve a spot for any of these fun activities by visiting FontanaArts.org or calling (909) 349-6975.
For more information regarding the City of Fontana’s holiday events, visit Events.Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
