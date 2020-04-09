Are Fontana businesses that are classified as "non-essential" complying with the state order to stay closed during the coronavirus crisis?
Many have obeyed the order and have closed their doors. However, several others have not.
Earlier this week, a check of non-essential businesses in a three-square-mile area of Fontana revealed that two car washes, a barber shop, two furniture stores, a cell phone store, a car stereo installation store, an auto upholstery shop and several other small businesses remained open despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's order requiring all non-essential businesses to stop operating.
Gloria Martinez, the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, said that business owners should take immediate action to ensure they are following state requirements.
"Please note that local enforcement authorities, including both county and city, can take action to ensure that non-essential business stop operating," Martinez said in a message to area business owners. "Local authorities have established policies seeking voluntary compliance through progressive enforcement. Your appropriate action can ensure that those resources stay focused on more important public safety issues.
"Please do your part to flatten the curve so we can get back to business."
Martinez provided the following information:
• If your business is essential, you should follow all social distancing and cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
• If your business is not essential, you should not be open at any time, or accept any customer appointments during the "stay at home" order.
----- WHAT BUSINESSES QUALIFY AS ESSENTIAL?
• Gas stations
• Pharmacies
• Food: grocery stores, farmer's markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants.
• Banking and insurance businesses
• Laundromats/laundry services
• Infrastructure services: healthcare/public health, emergency services, energy, water and wastewater, transportation/logistics, communications and IT, critical manufacturing, and chemical sectors.
----- WHAT BUSINESSES DO NOT qualify as essential?
• Hair and nail salons
• Dine-in restaurants
• Bars and nightclubs
• Entertainment venues
• Gyms/fitness studios
• Convention centers
All other businesses not listed above.
----- IF MY BUSINESS IS NON-ESSENTIAL, what can I do during this time?
• Move your product or service into an online marketplace. Making your services easily accessible online, or selling your product in an online store, will allow customers to purchase easily and help keep revenue coming in.
• Run a gift card promotion. Remind customers that you offer gift cards, or run a promo or special offer on gift cards. This will help bring in revenue now, and help to bring traffic through the door in the future when the pandemic concerns calm down.
• Stay engaged with your social following. More people will be staying at home, so your social media channels provide a captive audience opportunity. Use frequent social posts to keep your customers engaged.
To see more business resources for response to COVID-19, visit www.fontanachamber.org/covid
