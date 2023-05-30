When she graduated from Summit High School on May 25, Chelsie Fascio and hundreds of her classmates participated in the commencement at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
But for Fascio, much of the time spent at Summit these past four years was not on dry land but in the water — during which time she become the top swimmer in the school’s history.
Fascio, who won two individual CIF championships and was undefeated in league competition, said she loved the environment at Summit.
“I’ve had such a great community to be around that made me feel comfortable,” she said. “I think I really found myself here.”
She said that being involved in swimming changed her life completely.
“If it wasn’t for swim, I wouldn’t have had the friend group I have right now,” she said. “They have given me so much love.”
Fascio will be swimming at Cal State East Bay this upcoming year while majoring in business with a minor in art.
She and Cole Jones (a school record-setter in track) were named the Outstanding Summit High School Athletes of the Class of 2023.
----- OTHER seniors at Summit who received top honors included:
Valedictorian — Sophia Golding
Salutatorian — Thang Phan
Outstanding Seniors — Izabela Melara and Sandy Thomas
Tower of Achievement Award winners: Career Tech — Derek Gutierrez; Educational Support — Richard Diaz-Wright; ELL — Natalee Nabhan; English — Sophia Golding; Math — David Quintana; Physical Education — Gino Garcia Scala; Science — Allan Reyes; Social Science — Teagan Rodriguez; Fine Art — Adilene Farias; World Languages — Samantha Rios.
Outstanding Senior Athletes: Ken Hubbs Memorial Outstanding Athletes — David Burnham and Aanisah Moncrief; Citrus Belt Area Athletes of the Year — Tristan Murad and Adriana Lopez; All-CIF Academic Award — David Quintana and Giannela Di Simoni.
----- HONOR SENIOR CLASS:
Naomi Acuna, David Alvarado, Nathaniel Anaya, Kaleb Angeles, George Angelevski, Jennifer Avelar-Cobian, Ian Ayala.
Richelle Samantha Bartolome.
Melissa Caceres, Jazmin Carlos, Valeria Cedillo Muniz, Kailand Chisolm, Jennifer Collazo Fajardo, Briseyda Cortes-Ramirez, Brooklyn Cota, Gabrielle Anne Cruz, Fatima Cruz Solis.
Paris David, Celeste De la Torre Rodriguez, Mathaeus Delote, Kiran Dhillon, Kiabeth Dominguez.
Kimberly Equihua.
Cynthia Fernandez, Evelyn Franco Sanchez, Aidan Franklin, Chelsey Freeman, Riley Fuerte.
Jalexia Gandara Gomez, Jayanne Garrovillas, Daniel Gastelum, Sophia Golding, Edgar Gomez, Leilani Gomez, Natalie Gonzalez, Lorraine Grams, Amanjot Grewal, Derek Gutierrez, Ruddy Gutierrez Martin.
Mela Ilias.
Ciara Jamie Johnson, Charles Jones.
Phoebe Lopez, Vanessa Lopez, Giselle Loza Gomez.
Julia Mangiagli, Jennifer Martinez, Malinalli Martinez, Izabela Melara, Sofia Melendrez, Madeline Monay, Isabel Moreno, Tristan Murad.
Madison Nguyen, Nam Nguyen, Amir Noori.
Desmond Oriakhi, Madeleine Ortiz Diaz.
Graciela Pandy, Carlos Peixeiro Dos Santos, Sarah Perez-Gutierrez, Thang Phan.
David Quintana, Dulce Quintero.
Dalia Ramirez, Valerie Reyes, Adam Rios, Abigail Rivera, Teagan Rodriguez, Sofia Rodriguez Martinez, Claudia Romero.
Hawk Salazar, Isabella Salazar, Natalie Sanchez, Leyla Sandoval, Maxwell Santizo, Penelope Santos, Phoebe Joy Sayao, Orlando Serrato, Sydney Singletary, Akhiljeet Sura.
April Tang, Ezana Tesfaye, Sandy Thomas, Ava Turner, Danielle Valadez, Javier Valle, Brianna Vasquez, Natalie Veik, Litzy Venegas.
Joelle Werner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.