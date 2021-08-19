Many parents of students throughout California are concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure at schools.
Since the school year began on Aug. 6 for the Fontana Unified School District, there have been reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving people at multiple schools.
The schools sent messages to parents indicating what date the individual who tested positive was last on the school premises.
"All school areas where the individual spent time will be cleared and disinfected before they are in use again," the FUSD told the parents.
"Our school is working with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health to follow up with the individual and will reach out to all persons who are identified as having close contact with the individual to recommend home quarantine and COVID-19 testing. Close contact/exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes."
The district urged parents to remind their children to use their face covering while indoors, stay at least six feet from adults and three feet from students, and to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
----- THE CALIFORNIA Department of Public Health recently issued a new public health order requiring staff members at all schools in the state to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.
“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a news release.
The new policy for school staff took effect on Aug. 12, and schools must be in full compliance by Oct. 15.
----- AS OF AUG. 15, 60.7 percent (105,233) of Fontana's residents are fully vaccinated, officials said.
Overall in San Bernardino County, 50.2 percent (906,122) residents are fully vaccinated.
Fontana had 42,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 15, an increase of 520 cases from the week before.
A total of 555 Fontana residents have died since the coronavirus crisis began early last year.
COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are provided at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
For more information, visit sbcovid19.com.
