Many parents of students in the Fontana Unified School District want schools to reopen for in-person instruction. However, that won't be happening right away because there has been a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County.
Back at the start of October, the FUSD sent out a "community pulse poll" to see what parents thought about the Distance Learning program that had been implemented since the start of the 2020-2021 school year in August. The district received 3,150 responses from the survey, said FUSD representative Michael Garcia.
Parents were asked: "When would you like to see schools reopen for in-person instruction?"
More than half -- 56 percent -- of respondents said as soon as possible, or at the start of the third quarter in January. Nineteen percent said next school year, and 25 percent said not until there is a vaccine or cure for coronavirus.
At the time of the survey, there had been a decline in the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County. But since then, the case totals have spiked, making reopening much less likely.
The county remains in the state's purple (most restrictive) tier, meaning that the risk level is "widespread" for the FUSD's schools, which must maintain the Distance Learning (at-home virtual) format.
As of Nov. 30, within the geographical area covered by the FUSD, there have been 10,199 cases of coronavirus reported since the crisis began earlier this year. Also during that time, there have been 1,311 cases involving youth (ages 5-19).
Several small, private schools in the county, as well as some public elementary school districts in areas such as Upland, Alta Loma, and the High Desert, have been given waivers from health officials and have been allowed to reopen while following strict health guidelines. In general, however, large districts and schools have been denied waivers, including the Etiwanda School District, which includes several schools in Fontana.
In the October FUSD survey, parents were asked, "How would you like your child’s instruction to be conducted moving forward?" The answer was split; 54 percent would like to return to in-person learning at least two days per week, while the remaining 46 percent would prefer to stay in Distance Learning.
Parents were asked: "What is the biggest concern regarding having your student returning to in-person instruction?"
One-third of the parents were concerned with safety protocols in place at the school sites. At the time of this survey, the safety protocol had not been shared with the public; however, it is now available on www.fusd.net/coronavirus.
Eighteen percent stated that their child or a family member had an underlying health condition that concerns them.
