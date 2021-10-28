Many Fontana residents are doing their part to save lives by donating blood, but the local area is nevertheless facing a severe blood shortage.
LifeStream Blood Bank holds mobile blood drives on a regular basis, including one at Options For Youth in Fontana on Oct. 26. Several students and teachers from the school received colorful T-shirts after volunteering to donate during the event.
Still, officials are concerned because there remains a community blood shortage, said Don Escalante, a LifeStream representative.
Group O blood (O positive and O negative) is the most acute need, but Group A and Group B blood also are in short supply, he said.
“Overall, we fluctuate daily between .5 and 1.5 days’ supply on hand; ideally, to serve everyday needs and be prepared for a large-scale emergency we’d have 3-5 days’ supply on hand,” he said.
Another blood drive will be held in Fontana on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Donors will receive a LifeStream blanket and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature), with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal.
Interested persons are encouraged to set up an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.