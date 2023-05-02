With summer arriving soon, the Fontana Community Services Department is gearing up for several special events and programs as the merry month of May gets under way.
• One of the biggest events of the year in the city is the Fontana Days Parade, which will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard. The parade is co-hosted by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
• Another major occurrence will be the Fontana Arts Festival, which will be held early this year on Saturday, May 20 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fontana Park. The Arts Festival had taken place in August in previous years.
• Water Safety Day will be held at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center on May 20, and then on May 27, the city’s pools will be open to the public. These pools are located at the Heritage Center, Miller Park, Don Day Center, and Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Park, as well as Fontana Park.
A full slate of summer activities, including free concerts, will be offered starting in June.
Classes and programs began May 1. Persons can register for a class one of three ways:
• Register online at https://Fontanaca.PerfectMind.com. Create a recreation account through the city’s registration provider, Perfect Mind.
• Call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900; for Spanish, call (909) 349-6901. Visit the main office in-person at 16860 Valencia Avenue, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Visit a local Fontana Community Center. See hours of operation online at https://www.fontana.org/156/Facilities-Parks.
Fontana’s 2023 Summer Activity Brochure, which has information about all of the upcoming activities, has been mailed to all city residents. In addition, the online version of the brochure can be viewed at Brochure.Fontana.org.
