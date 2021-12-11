The Fontana Kiwanis Club hosted the annual "United Service Club" toy drive luncheon this year.
The event, which was held at the Fontana-Rialto Elks Lodge, was well attended and involved members of the local Kiwanis, Rotary, and Exchange clubs.
More than 100 toys were donated and given to the Fontana Police Department for patrol officers to take with them on calls for service when out in the field.
This was just one part of the P.D.’s community outreach programs between the police and Fontana residents. If anyone would still like to donate, they can drop off toys at the Fontana P.D., which is located at 17005 Upland Avenue.
Next year's toy drive luncheon will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Fontana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.