Many transportation improvement projects are planned in Fontana during the upcoming year, according to city officials.
Construction will include traffic signal installations, street improvements, and pavement rehabilitation.
Projects scheduled for construction in 2020 are subject to change due to weather or unforeseeable circumstances.
For questions or more information about transportation improvement projects, contact the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610 or visit the City of Fontana website.
----- TRAFFIC SIGNAL INSTALLATIONS:
In 2020, traffic signals are anticipated to be coming to the following intersections:
• Arrow Boulevard and Tokay Avenue
• Valley Boulevard and Almond Avenue
• Valley Boulevard and Oleander Avenue
• South Highland Avenue and Cypress Avenue
• Jurupa Avenue and Live Oak Avenue (construction is already underway and is expected to be completed by summer)
Traffic staff regularly conduct reviews of intersections and roadways throughout the city to see how traffic safety and efficiency can be improved.
----- STREET IMPROVEMENTS:
Improvements to streets will be taking place at the following:
• Alder Middle School sidewalk
• Ramona, Alder, Locust -- pedestrian improvements including sidewalks
• Foothill Boulevard and Alder Avenue curb ramp
• Foothill Blvd from Sierra Avenue to Mango Avenue
----- PAVEMENT REHABILITATION
Worn roadway pavement will be replaced at the following locations with their estimated construction start dates:
• East Avenue from Foothill Boulevard to Baseline Avenue: February
• Foothill Boulevard from Tokay Avenue to Hemlock Avenue: March
• Arrow Boulevard from Sierra Avenue to Maple Avenue: March
• Foothill Boulevard from Sierra Avenue to Maple Avenue: March
• Sierra Avenue from Orange Way to Ceres Avenue: July
• Alder Avenue from Arrow Boulevard to San Bernardino Avenue: July
• Dorsey Avenue from Citrus Avenue east to cul-de-sac: July
• Orange Court from Citrus Avenue east to cul-de-sac: July
Various east to mid-city locations (estimated to start in July) include:
• Boxwood Avenue -- Ivy Avenue to Seville Court
• Emerald Avenue -- Upland Avenue to Ivy Avenue
• Ivy Avenue -- Emerald Avenue to Mango Avenue
• Ivy Avenue -- Mango Avenue to Palmetto Avenue
• Ivy Avenue -- Tamarind Avenue to Boxwood Avenue
• Ivy Avenue -- Palmetto Avenue to Tamarind Avenue
• Owen Street -- Mango Avenue to Palmetto Avenue
• Owen Court -- Boxwood Avenue to west end
• Owen Street -- Palmetto Avenue to east end
• Seville Avenue -- Mango Avenue to Palmetto Avenue
• Seville Court -- Palmetto Avenue to east end
• Seville Court -- Tamarind Avenue to west end
• Seville Court -- Alder Avenue to west end
• Upland Avenue -- Mango Avenue to Palmetto Avenue
• Upland Avenue -- Tamarind Avenue to Boxwood Avenue
• Upland Avenue -- Palmetto Avenue to Tamarind Avenue
• Vine Avenue -- Tamarind Avenue to east end
• Vine Avenue -- Alder Avenue to west end
• Vine Ave -- Tamarind Avenue to west end
• Wheeler Ave -- Upland Avenue to north end
Pavement rehabilitation projects are overseen by the Public Works Department. For more information about pavement projects, contact the Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760 or visit the City of Fontana website.
----- OTHER PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS planned for the future:
----- Corridors/Interchanges
• Etiwanda Avenue and Slover Avenue/Airport Drive
• Malaga Bridge
• Sierra Avenue/Riverside Avenue traffic signal
----- Open space
• San Sevaine Trail (segment 2): The pedestrian and bicycle trail is fully funded to extend the trail by 1.25 miles, connecting it to the Pacific Electric Trail
----- Flood Control/Storm Drain
• Sultana-Miller and Lime-Miller Basins
• Apple Lane storm water improvements
• Duncan Canyon storm drain
• West Fontana Channel
----- Public Building Construction
Fire Station No. 81.
