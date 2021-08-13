While the number of San Bernardino County residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to climb with nearly 60 percent who have had at least one shot, young people ages 18 to 49 are the largest group of people who aren’t lining up for their shots in enough numbers, health officials said.
According to the county's COVID-19 data dashboard, 55 percent of residents ages 18-34 and 45 percent of residents ages 35-49 are not vaccinated.
Rodney Borger, M.D., chair of the emergency department at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, has heard the mantra “my body, my choice” and while he agreed that is true, he also said that young and healthy people should feel a responsibility to protect others in society, particularly with the highly contagious Delta variant.
With previous variants of COVID-19, one infected person infected two to three other people. Now with the Delta variant, a person with COVID-19 can infect up to six people, the county said in a news release on Aug. 12.
“If you are vaccinated, the chance you are going to get infected and transmit it to other people is much lower,” Borger said. “The reason a young and healthy person gets immunized has to do with decreasing transmission. The reason you are taking the vaccine has something to do with more than just you. You have a responsibility to older folks, to people who have diabetes, and people who are more susceptible. You can choose not to get vaccinated, but people forget sometimes their choice can affect others.”
Even young and healthy people without underlying conditions have landed in the hospital and need help breathing with oxygen and sometimes a ventilator, which is hard to recover from, Borger said.
“Just when you think it is mostly affecting older folks, you see a run of young and healthy folks in their 30s and 40s,” Borger said. “Most of them have some sort of regret.”
Borger recalled stories of those who didn’t take the opportunity to get vaccinated. For instance, a patient who got COVID-19 has infected her unvaccinated adult daughter, who now must quarantine.
“The daughter said she just didn’t have time to get vaccinated with work and everything,” Borger said. “The vast majority of the unvaccinated we are seeing in the hospital are not anti-vaxxers, they are people who just haven’t got around to it.”
This past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that pregnant people get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus because data shows they are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to those who are not pregnant.
In San Bernardino County, more than 2,000 people who were pregnant contracted COVID-19, and one woman who was 32 years old died from the virus in July 2020. Her baby survived.
After going through the winter COVID-19 surge and coming through it with the hope of vaccines in the spring, Borger and other health care workers now find themselves feeling pandemic fatigue, a feeling made more frustrating by the availability of vaccines, but not enough people doing their part to get them.
“You feel a little bit like Charlie Brown where he is kicking the football and Lucy is pulling it away,” he said. “Just when you think you are done with COVID, it rises up again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.