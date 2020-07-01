Marco Garcia will serve as Fontana Middle School’s principal for the 2020-21 year, bringing 22 years of experience to the role, according to a news release by the Fontana Unified School District.
Garcia took the helm on July 1 after working as an assistant principal at Henry J. Kaiser High School for the last four-and-a-half years.
“I am extremely proud and honored to be Fontana Middle School’s newest principal,” Garcia said. “With the support of the District and the FMS team, I plan to continue pursuing the goals set by my predecessor, solidifying our existing familial and community relationships and ensuring Fontana Middle School serves as a model for academic excellence.”
Garcia began his career in 1998 as a middle school math and science teacher in South-Central Los Angeles. His career was shaped by his desire to overcome the severe hardships he experienced as a child growing up in northeast Los Angeles.
Garcia said these struggles caused him to have a “negative view of life” at an early age. Over time, those struggles turned into a desire to prove he could achieve and surpass all the goals he set for himself.
As an educator, he has dedicated his career to helping to provide both students and faculty with a safe and motivational environment, hoping to inspire those around him to strive for success.
Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from UCLA, a teaching credential and master’s degree in education from National University, and an administrative credential from Cal State Dominguez Hills.
“Mr. Garcia has proven himself to be a compassionate educator and exemplary leader in Fontana Unified,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are thrilled to name him as Fontana Middle School’s new principal and look forward to what he, with the support of the school’s outstanding teachers and staff, will accomplish in this new role.”
