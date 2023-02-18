Mark Wood Jr., the founder of the R&B group Lakeside, will be the grand marshal of the 55th San Bernardino County Black History Month Parade and Expo in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Wood is well known for singing Lakeside’s hit song, “Fantastic Voyage,” in 1980.
He will be accompanied at the Fontana event by his wife, Sharon Hill-Wood, who formerly was a dancer on the TV show “Soul Train.”
The Black History Month Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Citrus and Summit avenues and will continue south on Citrus.
The expo will follow the parade in the Home Depot parking lot on Sierra Lakes Parkway.
The event is organized by the North Fontana Black Awareness Parade Committee. For more information about the event and vendor applications, call (909) 333-9950.
