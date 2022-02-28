With COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations continuing to decline in California, the state is planning to adopt new indoor mask policies and move from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools.
Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals, but will be strongly recommended for all persons in most indoor settings, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release on Feb. 18.
After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended, Newsom said.
Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.
As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.
“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic," Newsom said. "Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”
However, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released a statement saying that the mask mandate should have been lifted much sooner.
“California children have to wait two more weeks to finally be awarded the same freedoms that Gavin Newsom and his mask-less celebrity friends, Democrat allies and tens of thousands of Super Bowl attendees have enjoyed already," Patterson said. "When it comes to our children, Newsom led from behind throughout the pandemic, bowing to the political power of the teachers unions. The impacts caused by his lack of courage and politically-calculated decisions kept California kids out of school longer than any other state and will be felt for years to come. I’m not sure whether to ask Newsom or the unions to respect parents’ rights to make decisions in the best interest of their children, but the school mask mandate should end today.”
