Matt Ballantyne has been chosen to be Fontana’s next city manager, effective April 18.
Ballantyne brings extensive municipal leadership experience to the position, including more than 15 years as city manager in Chino and San Marino.
His hiring was approved by the Fontana City Council on March 8 and culminated an extensive search following the resignation last fall of Mark Denny, who accepted a position in the private sector.
“We’re thrilled to have someone of Matt’s experience and leadership during this exciting time in our city. His deep roots in the Inland Empire and his understanding of the opportunities ahead of us as a community and a region will serve us well as we continue to move boldly into the future,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a news release.
Ballantyne has been the city manager for Chino since 2012. During the past decade, he led an executive management team and staff that completed a new $26 million Chino Police facility, addressed the city’s $69 million unfunded pension liability as an investment tool, and oversaw the development of 2,200 residential units at College Park and 12,000 residential units and a commercial center underway in The Preserve.
Ballantyne and his team negotiated favorable terms for numerous projects on behalf of the city, including one acquiring 95 acres of park and open space for Chino.
“Matt has good business acumen and excellent negotiating skills. Most importantly, he understands and cares about the community,” said Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa in the news release. “He is a very hands-on and ‘present’ city manager that attends city events, knows the people, businesses and organizations in town, and enjoys being part of the community and staff he serves. Matt has been at the helm of Chino during a time of spectacular growth and change, which will be an asset to Fontana as it continues to undergo a population and economic boom of its own.”
Prior to joining Chino, Ballantyne was the city manager of San Marino for six years. He received his undergraduate degree from UCLA and masters degrees from Cal Poly-Pomona and the University of La Verne.
“I’m extremely grateful to have worked with such an extraordinary team of professionals, elected leaders and community partners in Chino, and look forward to developing those same relationships in Fontana as we embrace the exciting opportunities ahead of us. I am flattered by the Fontana Council’s support and confidence, and am eager to get started,” Ballantyne said in a statement.
Matt and his wife, Michelle, have two sons that they raised in Chino. His son Dean is a sophomore at Hillsdale College in Michigan and son Luke is a sophomore at Ontario Christian High School.
