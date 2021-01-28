The City of Fontana has ambitious plans for future development in the southern area of the city, including the creation of another Chaffey College campus and a Northgate Gonzalez Market, according to Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
In an interview with the Herald News prior to her State of the City Address event on Jan. 28, Warren said Fontana's second Chaffey College facility will be constructed on 12 acres south of the Interstate 10 Freeway and will service more than 6,000 students.
"With that type of traffic coming, it will enhance our ability to attract restaurants, entertainment, office space and all the things that we want to see in the south to supplement what we already have," Warren said.
Chaffey College's existing satellite campus in central Fontana is located at 16855 Merrill Avenue.
Warren said the planned southern campus will be close to two other significant future projects -- a 155-unit multi-family housing development and the Foothills Development Commerce Center, which will be located at Juniper and Jurupa avenues.
Some residents have expressed concern about the environmental impact of the Foothills project, which is a large warehouse, but Warren preferred to call it a "job center." It was approved by the City Council late last year.
Also south of the I-10, the city is moving forward with construction of the South Fontana Sports Park, which will be located on Santa Ana Avenue between Cypress and Juniper avenues.
The park, which will contain synthetic turf football/soccer fields, will cost about $19 million. The city now has only about $13 million for the project, but Warren emphasized that the necessary additional $6 million will be forthcoming.
"We're building that park, don't worry, we'll get it," she said.
----- A SHORT DISTANCE NORTH of the I-10 Freeway is the former Rock Honda site at 9612 Sierra Avenue, which was left vacant when the car dealership moved into the Fontana Auto Center in the north end of the city.
Warren said she is extremely pleased to announce that a Northgate Gonzalez Market will be built at the old Rock Honda location.
"I cannot wait," she said. "We'll have at least two restaurants along with other retail, so we'll have a lot of energy in that area."
More detailed information about these and other city projects will be provided soon.
