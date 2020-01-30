The robust economic climate in Fontana is making Mayor Acquanetta Warren dance for joy.
Warren gave an upbeat assessment of the city's future during her State of the City Address on Jan. 30 at the Jessie Turner Center.
After making an enthusiastic entrance into the banquet room while dancing to the sounds of drummers from the Summit High School Band, Warren told the business and community leaders in the audience: "Together we are going to reach new heights."
She discussed several positive developments, including the expansion of the Fontana Auto Center and the addition of new hotels.
Last year, the Auto Center (located on South Highland Avenue in the northern area of the city) welcomed Mazda to its list of dealerships.
"This year, we're going to have Hyundai and one more dealership (to be announced)," she said.
The Auto Center already includes Fontana Nissan, Rotolo Chevrolet, Rock Honda, and Valley Kia along with Mazda.
Warren also discussed a proposed project on the northwestern corner of Citrus and South Highland avenues which would include two national "full-service" business class hotels (Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites), a banquet facility, and restaurants.
In addition, in the southern end of the city, TownPlace Suites by Marriott is in development to be constructed on Sierra Avenue south of the Interstate 10 Freeway, according to the city's 2019 Annual Report. La Quinta by Wyndham is also coming to southern Fontana on Slover Avenue, the report said.
"Those who travel to Fontana for business will have more hotels to choose from," Warren said.
Warren said she was very pleased with the success of the Highland Village Shopping Center, which opened last year on Sierra and South Highland avenues. The center includes Sprouts Farmers Market, retail shops, and several eateries.
